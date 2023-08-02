Enniscorthy Rockin’ Food and Fruit Festival expected to bring €2m to Wexford economy

Enniscorthy is all set for a bumper bank holiday weekend with the Rockin’ Food and Fruit Festival expected to generate at least €2m for the local economy.

With upwards of 50,000 visitors descending on the town for the four-day celebration of music, food, and entertainment, Festival Chairman Eric Barron said local businesses can expect a huge boost in revenue over the course of the weekend.

“It’s worth €2m to the local economy, easily, with 50,000 people coming to the town you’re looking at a bumper weekend for Enniscorthy, the businesses will do exceptionally well,” said Eric. “Not only that, it will generate a lot of after-spend for restaurants and bars, and each of those will be employing extra staff to cater for the crowds coming this weekend.”

Running from Friday, August 4 to Monday, August 7, this year’s festival will feature a wide range of gastronomic treats and music from a range of acts, including 1980s chart-toppers, The Jets. From Friday evening the funfair will be back on The Promenade with the fireworks at 9 p.m. marking the official opening of the festival.

And, as Eric explained, this is an event with something for everyone.

"It’s very much a family-orientated event, we have brought back many of the amusements this year, we have a very good array of amusements and attractions for the children, and of course we’ll have the opening night fireworks across from the Riverside Hotel on Friday evening.”

There are a wide range of free and ticketed events to enjoy throughout the weekend with arts and crafts activities such as slime workshops, t-shirt printing, discos, parties and puppet shows. Children and parents alike can also enjoy a chocolate-making workshop and baking demonstration in The Food Marquee, visit a Norman camp outside Enniscorthy Castle, or rock out on the dance floor with Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance Classes from the legendary Kav Kavanagh.

From Saturday morning at 10 a.m. the Artisan Food & Craft Market will be the place for foodies and families alike to explore a wide range of gastronomic treats with savoury street food, sweet desserts, farm fresh produce and refreshing beverages on offer. The Wexford Food Family Food Marquee will feature top chefs and producers sharing their expertise and visitors can enjoy talk and taste events and demonstrations from local and celebrity chefs.

In addition to all this food, there will also be live music throughout the weekend; The Rock ‘n’ Roll Gig Trail continues late into the night in the pubs around Enniscorthy town and finishes with a jam session on Monday in TJ Murphy’s outdoor stage. This year’s headline act is The Jets – a UK rockabilly band who had two charting singles in the early 1980s with Yes Tonight, Josephine and Love Makes the World Go Round. The Jets will perform in The Riverside Park Hotel on Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. and tickets are available on eventbrite.

“Preparations are going well," said Eric, “everything is up to speed and we’re ready to go. We had approximately 50,000 visitors to the town last year, we were very pleased with that number and we’d be hoping for at least the same again. The festival is bigger this year, we’ll have more food vendors, more craft people, there’s an increase of 30 per cent on what we had last year, we’re back to what we had in 2018-19, back to pre-pandemic levels. .

“it’s all about promoting Enniscorthy and its businesses, about showcasing the restaurateurs and producers we have here in town and its surrounds.”

Away from the centre of town, visitors are invited to take a trip to local potato farm Slaney Farms, the home of Jackford Gin, where owner John Stafford will take them behind the scenes and show how his premium potato-based gin is made. In addition, Mark Cooke from the Enniscorthy allotments is also hosting a workshop showing guests the basics of growing your own fruit and vegetables.

“We try to grow and develop the festival every year. In addition to the economic benefits to Enniscorthy, the festival also fosters a sense of community togetherness,” said Eric. “Our committee is a small and dedicated team passionate about showcasing the vibrancy of Enniscorthy, and this festival is something we are very proud of.

"It wouldn’t be possible without the support of Wexford County Council, Failte Ireland, Ireland’s Ancient East, Rockshore, Riverside Park Hotel, Wexford Food Family, Enniscorthy Credit Union and Wexbury along with our loyal Friends of the Festival who support us year after year. ”

Event Organiser, Amanda Whitmore added, “We are thrilled to have the Wexford Food Family involved this year and by working closely with them are bringing the best of Wexford food and drink in a special Wexford Showcase on Rafter Street. The Food Marquee has a jam-packed schedule of interesting talks, tastes and demonstrations and we can’t wait to see what Kevin Dundon and Edward Hayden have in store for visitors this year.

"Local chef, Paul Hynes from La Cote Restaurant in Wexford will also take us through some delicious seafood options and Orla Power and Lorraine from Gallivanting.ie will talk all things vegan and foraging! It’s really an event not to be missed.”