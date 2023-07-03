Enniscorthy poetry reading attracts top talent

Ronán P. Berry, Álanna Hammel, Éire Ní Fhaoláin, Eamonn Wall and Betty Thompson at the Poems for June in the 1798 Centre.

THE National 1798 Rebellion Centre provided the ideal venue recently for a fascinating reading event featuring some of the most well regarded names from the world of poetry.

Poems For June included in its line-up leading names from the contemporary poetry field including Ronan P Berry, from Wexford, who is a highly regarded poet and ballad singer.

Award-winning poet, playwright and prose writer, Álanna Hammel, from Kilmuckridge, also featured in the event while 17-year-old, Éire Ní Fhaoláín, from Gorey, is currently working on publishing her first poetry collection. A Fifth Year student in Meánscoil Gharma, she has already seen her poems in both English and Irish published in local magazines.

Dubliner, Betty Thompson, who now lives in Enniscorthy, has had poems published in Poetry Ireland Review and The Stony Thursday Book.

The event also featured St Louis based Eamonn Wall, whose latest collection, ‘My Aunts at Twilight Poker’, was published in May, and is his fifth collection of works. Having such a incredibly talented group together provided a very rare opportunity for local poetry lovers to enjoy readings from such a formidable line-up of poets and it was very apt that it was held in the National 1798 Rebellion Centre due to this year being its 225th anniversary.