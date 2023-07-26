Enniscorthy lagging behind rest of county for housing projects – ‘It’s not enough, we’re going nowhere’
Enniscorthy Guardian
The revelation that nine acres of land had been purchased in the Enniscorthy district took councillors by surprise when it was announced at the meeting of Wexford County Council (WCC) earlier this month. However, that surprise has since given way to confusion after it emerged that the land in question had already been purchased and is part of the land-swap agreement with the Wexford Football League (WFL).