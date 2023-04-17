Enniscorthy gaelscoil pupils raise a tasty €1,600 for new equipment through cake sale

Second class boys and girls at the Cake Sale in Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh on Wednesday.

Fourth, Fifth and Sixth class boys and girls at the Cake Sale in Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh on Wednesday.

Third class boys and girls at the Cake Sale in Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh on Wednesday.

More than €1600 has been raised for new equipment at Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh thanks to the baking skills of the school’s children.

A cake sale organised by the parents association saw the kids bring a variety of tasty treats into the school for a fundraiser which had been created to help purchase new sports equipment and art materials for the classrooms.

In addition to the cake sale there was also a raffle with some spot prizes which helped to boost the overall amount raised. Deirdre is part of the school’s parents association and she said the event had been a great success for all concerned.

Fourth, Fifth and Sixth class boys and girls at the Cake Sale in Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh on Wednesday.

"It was a huge success and received great support from everyone within the school community,” said Deirdre.

Second class boys and girls at the Cake Sale in Gaelscoil Inis Córthaidh on Wednesday.

“All the kids baked and sold products and the parents also donated some of their home baking. This all contributed to the success of the occasion.”