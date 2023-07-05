Enniscorthy friends to host Megs and Megs Black Tie Ball in aid of Pieta

Megan Leacy, Megan O'Rourke and Sean Donohoe pictured at the launch of The Megs & Megs Black Tie Ball in Treacy's Hotel.

Lifelong friends Megan O’Rourke and Megan Leacy are putting the final preparations to their upcoming black tie ball.

The ball, which will take place in the Riverside Park Hotel on July 15, will raise vital funds for Pieta.

Megan O’Rourke (21) said she had availed of the services of Pieta over the past number of years and “it’s time to give back”.

The Megs and Megs Black Tie Ball will start with a drinks reception at 6 p.m. while dinner will be served at 7 p.m. followed by entertainment.

Megan said that tickets for the event are €50 and there has already been a lot of interest in the night.

“It’s great to see people getting behind this fundraiser and Pieta provide an invaluable service to people all over Ireland.

“There are some tickets still available and we are hoping for a full house on the night.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Megan who is contactable on 087 6295045.