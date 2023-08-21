Enniscorthy Drama Group celebrates tenth anniversary with variety night for loyal supporters

Held at The IFA Centre, this anniversary party with a difference saw the drama group joined by local musicians and singers, members of fellow drama groups, local writers and comedians, and supporters and friends, for an occasion which saw the EDG give a little something back to the community.

“We decided to not only show our appreciation with a free drama event, but opted to invite, include and incorporate other acts and groups, besides just drama into our night and make it a variety night,” explained PRO Karen Franklin. “The event in question, a variety night, really did live up to the name as the level of talent was superb. The town of Ennisicorthy, and its environs, really does have an abundance of talent, and the arts scene is ever growing with so much established and experienced performers and the new, younger generations.”

The variety night began with opening speeches from chairperson Liam Doyle and vice chair Maria Nola where the successes and challenges of the past 10 years were recalled and a video from founding member, and first ever chairperson and director of EDG, Colum Coomey, now living in Australia, was screened. EDG dedicated the night to the late Joe Doyle, with anecdotes and recollections of how Joe’s father, the late John Doyle, helped EDG to get off the ground when the group first started.

EDG debuted two new comedy sketches on the night: Weight Lifting, performed by James Freeman, Jack Robinson and Liam Doyle, and I am Yeah, performed by Brendan Robinson, Liam Doyle and Fiona McDermott and James Freeman. Wexford Film Workshop performed a scene from the upcoming film The Shadow of War, based on the novel by local author Maria Nolan which depicts the Civil War struggles in Ireland. The scene saw actresses Madeline Breen, Karen Franklin and Fiona McDermott take to the stage, the latter of whom received a pleasant surprise after her performance.

Maria Nolan, along with Dick Donaghue and Jer Ennis of Wexford Film Workshop and EDG presented Fiona with the award for Best Actress from the Bucharest International Film Festival for her performance in The Shadow of War.

There were further performances by Dick Donoghue, Mary Cotter, Joe Neal, Jer Ennis, Madeline Breen, Eddie Creane and Richard King, Michaela White, Aoife Doyle and Hannah Roche from the Enniscorthy Musical Society, Cian Fortune and Cillian Dempsey from Celtic Roots, Blayne Hosey, Brendan Robinson, and Tim Corrigan of the Enniscorthy Historical and Reenactment Society.

Reflecting on the EDG’s successes, Maria Nolan revealed that the group originated in the offices of a local politician courtesy of a newcomer to the area.

“A lot of how it started can be traced back to local TD Paul Kehoe, a member of his staff, Colm Coomey, had come to Enniscorthy from Cork and was interested in becoming involved with a local drama group,” Maria explained. “Paul contacted me and asked if there were any groups Colm could get involved in. At the time there weren’t any groups, there had been a drama group in the town before, it had won an All-Ireland in 1996, but it had since disbanded.

"We held a public meeting to gauge interest, and lots of people turned up, Liam Doyle and Tom Boland joined up and came onto the committee, and it just took off from there. Personally I had been involved in the re-enactment group for years so it was a natural fit for me. It came at a good time too as the Presentation Centre was relatively new and there was a hunger for theatre in the town.”

Led by Colm, who took care of casting and directing, the EDG started with two small plays, A Doll’s House and A Tinker’s Wedding, before Paul O’Reilly was commissioned for 2016’s A Night on The Hill, which was held in The Athenaeum. And from the outset, Maria said there’s been a huge appetite for theatre in Enniscorthy, both from audiences and performers.

“We’ve had some great people with us over the years, Fintan Kelly, Caroline Busher, there’s a huge amount of talent in the town all we’ve ever tried to do is give it a platform. Because a lot of our productions involve being together for a long time some very strong bonds and friendships have developed in the group, and it’s the same with the committee members, myself and Liam have been there from the very start.

“It’s a way of bringing people together and, in addition, we’ve seen lots of young, emerging actors come on board; it’s great for them to be able to come into an established group, people like Brendan Robinson, Karen and Lauren Franklin have brought new skills into the group. Fintan is running a youth theatre in town, it’d be good to think of that as an offshoot of the EDG, a way to bring on young actors.”

“We’ve produced a lot of the classic plays, The Playboy of the Western World, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, and one of my own favourites, Tom, Dick, and Harry; we find that people in Enniscorthy love a bit of comedy in their plays, they still love their classics but like a bit of a laugh too.”

Following the success of the variety night, PRO Karen Franklin wished to pay tribute to all the performers who “helped make the night such a special one”, Nancy, Marie and Tom Dunphy of The IFA Centre, and “everyone who has supported our drama group in every and any way the last ten years, all our members, past committee, all our back stage help and production crews, all our sponsors, all our rehearsal and performance venues finally, the largest thanks of all to every single person who came to our plays and shows the past 10 years.

"We do it for you, but without you we wouldn't be here and your support is appreciated more than you know. The future of EDG is very bright and we look forward to many more years of treading the boards and continued success, fun, friendships and happiness in this beautiful world of drama and theatre.”