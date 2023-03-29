Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

Artist Lisa Murphy, whose work can be viewed on her website, www.lisamural.com, will be giving art classes in Boolavogue hall in the coming weeks.

The lessons will be open to all skill levels and will be priced at €50 for six weeks of lessons.

Alternatively, people can also drop in for single lessons priced €10 each and anyone wishing to find out more information can contact Lisa on 098-4125577.

Knock pilgrimage

The annual pilgrimage to Knock organised by the Apostolate of Eucharistic Adoration, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

Places are strictly limited and the cost of €150 per person includes travel to Knock and dinner, bed and breakfast in Knock House Hotel.

The bus will leave Clonard in Wexford at 7 a.m. and will travel to Enniscorthy, Ferns and Gorey and from there to Knock.

Places on the pilgrimage can be booked by ringing Monica Gahan on 087 6419960 and further information is also available on www.eucharisticadoration.ie.

Obituaries

Tidy village raffle

With Easter just around the corner, people in the general area of Boolavogue and beyond are being encouraged to support the Boolavogue Tidy Village group’s Easter Raffle.

The lines are on sale in Boolavogue Post Office and a line costs €2 or you can take three lines for €5. All support would be greatly appreciated.

Table quiz

The Duffry Rovers GAA club annual Good Friday table quiz will be held on bank holiday, Easter Monday, April 10, at 8.30 p.m.

Hot rockin’ in Holohan’s

Holohan’s Pub in Slaney Street, Enniscorthy, will be rockin’ to its core on Saturday, April 8, when it plays host to a fundraising rock night featuring the inimitable Old Fogertys.

The band has been learning songs from their 60s mix tape for the night but the performance will, as usual, feature an eclectic line-up of local guest vocalists who will bring their own distinctive flavour to the set list of hits on the night.

When you think of the 60s, some of the most iconic and legendary songs in the history of popular music including the likes of: ‘Satisfaction’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘Hit The Road Jack’, ‘Son of a Preacher Man’, ‘Waterloo Sunset’, ‘Daydream Believer’ and ‘Light My Fire’, to name a but a few.

For music lovers and for anyone who wants to have a seriously fun night out this gig is one not to miss and it’s all in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare.

Cash donations will be accepted on the night or alternatively, donations can be made through www.wexfordhospice.ie/donate

Sure fire hits

Enniscorthy Musical Society will be staging their 50th anniversary show, ‘Hits from the Musicals’ in Coláíste Bríde on April 15, at 8 p.m.

The members are hard at work in rehearsals for what promises to be a fantastic event and one of the music highlights of the year.

They’ve also scored a major coup in securing the services of TV celebrity chef, Edward Hayden, to act as MC on the night.

In addition to being renowned for his culinary skills, Edward is also no stranger to the theatrical and show stage himself.

The show will obviously feature some of the most legendary songs and tunes from the most iconic and legendary productions.

In many ways, it’s fitting that a 50th anniversary should be acknowledged with such a show.

The milestone anniversary is a very special one for the society and with the enforced hiatus caused by the pandemic lockdown everyone involved with the production is really looking forward to bringing their show to a live audience again.

There is also a formidable team behind the scenes working on the show with Musical Director Kevin Kennedy at the helm and well-known choreographer Anne-Marie Cooney is also choreographing some of the numbers in the show.

Tickets for what will likely be one of the highlights of the year are now available, priced €20, from www.GR8events.ie/ems

Volunteers needed

Volunteers are being sought to help out with litter picking in the Kiltealy area as part of Spring Clean 2023.

The local volunteer group would very much appreciate assistance from anyone in the locality who has some spare time to assist with cleaning up the area.

Bags and gloves are available in local shops and those participating are asked to text 087 6677418 once the litter has been collected to get details of where the bags picked can be collected.

The deadline for the cleaning initiative is April 30, 2023.

The Ballindaggin Spring clean will take place on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. Participants will meet at the church car park where bags, pickers and gloves will be available.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to go along and help collect rubbish from all the approach roads to the village.

Retirement association

Enniscorthy Retirement Association will hold is next meeting on Tuesday, April 4, in the Riverside Park Hotel, at 2.30 p.m.

There will be a guest speaker on the day and the association would like new members to go along and participate and enjoy the activities and events the association engages in.

Allotment renewals

Completed membership renewal forms and fees for Enniscorthy Allotments for 2023-2024 are due by April 1, 2023.

Renewal forms have been sent to members by email and are also available from allotment staff onsite from Monday to Friday.

Forms will also be available on registration days and membership fees can be paid with cash at the ECA Shed on registration day, Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members can also make payments by bank transfer. For more details contact enniscorthyallotments@gmail.com.

Easter raffle

