Enniscorthy-based Pinergy SolarElectric appoints Ronan Power as new CEO

ENNISCORTHY based Pinergy SolarElectric, has announced the appointment of Ronan Power as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company is one of Ireland’s fastest growing solar energy businesses and Mr Power’s appointment will see him focus on growing the business and scaling it through a period of further sustained growth.

In his role, Mr Power will oversee delivery of all business functions including sales, operations, supply chain, people and revenue as the company delivers on its exciting growth ambitions supporting businesses and homeowners in their energy transition.

Mr Power’s aim will be to build a company culture based around strong ethics on behalf of its customers, employees and all other stakeholders.

He is also passionate about building a working environment where people can learn, grow and thrive together while delivering the highest standards of customer experience.

Speaking about the new appointment, Enda Gunnell, CEO of Pinergy, said: “Ronan has been a member of the Pinergy leadership team since 2020 and in that time, he has demonstrated his key abilities. Ronan’s passion for delivering sustainable services and solutions to the market and his years of experience in management and operational roles make him the ideal person to shape and lead the Pinergy SolarElectric business into the future.”

The company noted that the past year has highlighted the need for change in the energy sector in Ireland and as energy transition gathers pace, Pinergy SolarElectric is well positioned to deliver Solar PV systems to the domestic, commercial and agricultural markets in Ireland.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Power expressed delight at starting his new role with the company.

“I truly believe, as a country, we need to accelerate our journey towards a greener more sustainable energy future,” he said.

“We are experiencing high levels of demand for our range of solar PV solutions and the company has seen significant growth in the last 12 months,” he added.

“There is huge opportunity for further growth in the solar market and I am very passionate about enabling homeowners and businesses to take control of their own sustainable energy future.”

Prior to becoming CEO of Pinergy SolarElectric, Ronan held the position of Head of Operations at Pinergy and before that he was the Director of Operational Performance and Transformation at Abtran. He has also served as Management Consultant with KPMG and Programme Director at Actavo.

Mr Power is a board member of Enniscorthy & District Chamber and has demonstrated his commitment to further integrate Pinergy SolarElectric into the local community.

Pinergy SolarElectric recently moved into its new offices in Enniscorthy Technology Park, becoming the first occupant in Senan House, which a passive building with a BER rating of A2.

A passive building is a design standard that means Senan House will use very little energy for heating purposes and in addition, Pinergy SolarElectric has installed a significant solar PV project on the roof to support all the businesses in the building to reduce their grid energy needs.

The new Pinergy SolarElectric offices were fitted out using local tradespeople and suppliers from the Enniscorthy area, cementing the business’ decade long legacy in the region.

Senan House is also powered by 100% green electricity and has a public EV charging station for electric vehicle drivers working or visiting the building with both solutions having been provided by Pinergy.