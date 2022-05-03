Enniscorthy awards excellence

Adam and Alex O’Neill (European Kickboxing) receiving their awards from Cllr. Kathleen Codd Murphy with their parents Ray and Stephanie.

Slaney Search and Rescue 25th Anniversary, represented by Pat Casey (chairman), John Byrne (PRO) and Margaret Casey receiving the award from Cllr. Jackser Owens.

Michael Bowler (Decathlon) receiving his award from Cllr. Cathal Byrne at the Enniscorthy Municipal District Civic Reception Night in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Hope and Dream 10th Anniversary, represented by John Roche, Michael Jordan and Denise McDonald receiving the award from Cllr. Cathal Byrne.

Caoimhe Kinsella (European Boxing Champion) receiving her award from Cllr. Aidan Browne with her parents Patrick and Lynda.

Robyn Butler (European Kickboxing) receiving her award from Cllr. Jackser Owens with her dad Owen and boyfriend Luke McHale.

ENNISCORTHY Municipal District has acknowledged some of the town and district’s highest achievers at a prestigious civic awards event in the Riverside Park Hotel.

In his address at the event Cllr Cathal Byrne, Cathaoirleach of the local authority, said it was the highest honour the council could bestow on people. He highlighted the fact there were national, international and world record holders in attendance and complimented all of the recipients on their achievements in their respective disciplines.

"It's fantastic what these people have done in their careers to-date and it’s brilliant that people from Enniscorthy town and district can make their mark on the world stage,” said Cllr Byrne, when speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian about the ceremony.

Each members of Enniscorthy Muni cipal District presented an award at the event and all the members were unanimous in their support and praise for the recipients.

"This was an awards night for individuals,” said Cllr Byrne.

He said the local authority will acknowledged the success and achievements of local groups and organisations are another event later in the year.

"It’s the highest acknowledgement we can give people as a local authority,” said Cllr Byrne.

"A civic reception is the highest honour we can present to individuals and it’s a pleasure to be able to do that for these very worthy recipients,” he added.

Cllr Byrne went on to comment: “It’s incredible what they’ve achieved and the amount of hard work and determination they put into their careers is incredible.”

Among those who were acknowledged at the event were: Caoimhe Kinsella – All-Ireland and European Boxing champion 2019 and girls 6 Irish champion 2022; Michelle O’Neill – for her success officiating at the Women’s World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo Olympics 2020; Alex O’Neill – Silver medallist in the European Kick-boxing championships 2019; Adam O’Neill – gold medal winner at the European kick-boxing championships 2019; Michael Bowler – decathlon silver medal winner in the European championships 2019; Tom Murphy – gold medal winner at the ROI U15 57kg boxing tournament in Russia; Lisa Jacob – manager of the Irish hockey team; Anne Gilshinan – athletic achievements in national, European and world competitions in 2020 and 2021; Slaney Search & Rescue – 25th anniversary in 2019.