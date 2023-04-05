Emergency services are praised for their reaction to fire at Wexford General Hospital

The emergency services were praised for how they dealt with the Wexford General Hospital fire.

THE emergency services in County Wexford were praised at a local authority meeting in Enniscorthy for the manner with which they reacted to the fire that broke out recently in Wexford General Hospital.

At the start of the meeting the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, wished to convey his thanks and gratitude to the various emergency service personnel who dealt with the fire.

"I would just like to personally thank all of the emergency services for all their work in dealing with the situation,” he said.

He also acknowledged the fact the personnel are “well trained to deal with such emergencies” but added they did a wonderful job dealing with the situation.

He also made reference to another large fire that occurred in New Ross at a retail premises and said it again highlighted the work the emergency services do.

"We are very lucky to have them in this county,” he said.

Cllr Jackser Owens said he agreed “100 per cent” with the Cathaoirleach’s sentiments and offered his congratulations to everyone involved in the emergency services and also to the staff in the hospital.

"My wife was working there the same evening the fire was on and everything went clockwise and thanks be to God it wasn’t at 4-o-clock in the morning when it happened,” he said.

He also acknowledged the media for relaying information about the incident.

Cllr Kathleen Codd-Nolan also commented on the matter and said what happened highlight the importance of staff getting training in how to deal with such emergencies.

"I think it really showed how important it is in how they sorted all the patients out and just well done to everybody," she said.

Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy echoed her colleague’s comments and said the staff did an outstanding job.