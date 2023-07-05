Designs for accessible Enniscorthy playground at Templeshannon being prepared

Wexford County Council plans to develop a new playground facility in the Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy and the news was welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of the local Municipal District, Councillor Aidan Browne.

In confirming the news Cllr Brown said such a facility will be of great benefit to the town and especially for those living in the Templeshannon area.

Outlining the plans, Cllr Browne commented: “I’m delighted to confirm that Wexford County Council intends to develop an accessible playground with a small car park in Springvalley, Templeshannon.”

Cllr Browne said a playground would serve as a great asset for families in the community.

“I want to thank Wexford County Council Chief Executive Officer, Tom Enright for assisting with the development of these plans,” said Cllr Browne.

“I understand that design plans are being prepared for consideration by Enniscorthy Municipal District members for approval before the planning process gets underway,” he added.