Deputy Paul Kehoe says eviction ban was akin to a dictatorship

The Wexford Deputy was one of the TDs who voted in favour of lifting the eviction ban, in the Dáíl on Wednesday, March 22.

Sinn Féín had tabled a motion calling for the ban to be extended to January, 2024, however, a counter motion tabled by the Government to lift the ban was passed 83 to 68.

Outlining his reasons for supporting the lifting of the ban Deputy Kehoe said one of the main reasons was that when the legislation was introduced last year he had concerns about something being difficult to remove once it was put in place.

"No matter what the good intentions of everybody and no matter what you say, that it’s only temporary etc, once you put something in place it’s always very difficult to remove it,” he said.

Deputy Kehoe said the media had “absolutely made villains out of landlords over the last number of years”, commenting: “Landlords were never getting a fair part of the conversation."

However, he said “like everything” there are some very good landlords and some who are not so good but he said if someone owns a property it should be their right to be able to do what they want with it. He also said that the ban as it stood was allowing some tenants to dictate to the landlord even though in some cases they might not have made rental payments for months.

"We don't live in a dictatorship,” he said. He also commented that if a property owner is in negative equity they should be able to get themselves out of that if they can.

"There are some very good tenants and some very bad tenants too,” he said. He said landlords will work with their tenants if they are making genuine efforts to find alternative accommodation. However, he also acknowledged that successive Governments had failed with regard to the overall provision of housing and especially social housing and said he has “a genuine concern over what might happen going forward".

He said shortage of supply is a big issue when it comes to housing and the turnaround of ‘fix me up’ houses is way too slow and the turnaround of local authority houses needs to be improved.