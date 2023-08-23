Delays expected as Enniscorthy town road to close for two days for resurfacing works

Motorists can expect delays in Enniscorthy for an upcoming couple of days as a road in The Shannon is due to close for essential road resurfacing works.

Wexford County Council have confirmed that the L-2500 at the Shannon, Enniscorthy will close on Thursday August 24 and Friday August 25 to facilitate the works. The road will be closed from 8am to 6pm on both days.

Local access only will be facilitated, and diversions will be in place with alternative routes signposted. Diversions via Esmonde Road (L-2039) will be in place for the duration of the works.

Wexford County Council have confirmed that delays can be expected.