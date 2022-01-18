Datapac success continues despite setback of pandemic

Heartiest congratulations to Datapac Ltd., the Enniscorthy based technology solutions and services provider, on growing its managed services revenue to over €6m in 2021. This is a phenomenal achievement when measured against the trading conditions which prevailed during the year because of the Covid pandemic.

Datapac is one of Enniscorthy largest employers and, since its establishment, has grown its managed services customer base to over 750 with Irish organisations from a range of sectors now using the company’s managed IT helpdesk service. Companies using the service include Special Olympics Ireland, the Local Government Management Agency and document management firm Kefron.

Organisations face an increasingly high bar for meeting the support expectations of their end users who are now accustomed to high levels of availability and faster response times, according to General manager of Datapac, Dr. Karen O’ Connor. This presents many challenges for businesses, with more and more turning to managed providers like Datapac who have the skills, knowledge and infrastructure in place to integrate within an organisation and provide seemless IT helpdesk support, she said.

Demand for Datapac’s IT helpdesk support service increased by over 50 per cent in 2021 which helped drive revenues to an all-time high at the company which is based at Quarrypark, Enniscorthy. As a result, Datapac has expanded its customer support team in recent times as well as evolving its service infrastructure to meet market demand for managed IT helpdesk services.

All this is good news for the company and Datapac deserves to be congratulated on reaching this Financial milestone at this particularly difficult time.

The first board meeting of Enniscorthy and District Chamber in 2022 took place in The Riverside Park Hotel on Wednesday night last with President Colm Neville presiding. A wide range of issues were discussed, including the on-going delay in work starting on the Slaney Flood Relief Programme. The meeting was briefed on the latest available information pertaining to the Flood Relief Programme with the board re-affirming its commitment to doing everything within its power to get the programme over the line and under way.

Work is beginning this week on developing the site for the Enniscorthy Community Allotment project. The project was given a major boost recently when allocated €37,000 in grant funding from the Leader Programme. The site for the allotments is located on both sides of the roadway at Gort na Silini near Cherryorchard with Enniscorthy Municipal District making the land available. The venture also has the support of Enniscorthy Credit Union and the focus of the project, when allotments are allocated, will be on environmental awareness and the importance of sustainable living.

The findings of a report commissioned by Enniscorthy and District Chamber, in conjunction with the Municipal District and carried out by Red C Research, into all aspects of Enniscorthy’s future development has just been presented to the Chamber and will form the basis of in-depth analysis and discussion going forward. The findings have been presented to the President of the Chamber, Colm Neville, and to Director of Services for the Enniscorthy area, Carolyn Godkin. It will be officially launched in the near future but not before members of the local authority are presented with copies for their consideration.

This is the first comprehensive study into what is needed to attract new industry to the town and of what is required to make Enniscorthy an attractive place in which to work, rest and play. The findings make for interesting reading and will, do doubt, generate considerable debate and discussion once made public.