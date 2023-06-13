Damage to wall at iconic 1798 battlefield site in Wexford is condemned

THE fact someone could cause damage to a site as iconic at Vinegar Hill in County Wexford and leave the scene without reporting it has been branded as unacceptable.

Extensive damage was caused to a wall in the car park area of the hill, which was the site of one of the bloodiest battles in the 1798 Rebellion, and speaking about the incident local Councillor, John O’Rourke, said it was “unacceptable.”

The incident occurred sometime on Sunday, June 4, and Cllr O’Rourke is calling on anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who may information about the incident to report it either to the gardaí or to the local authority office in Enniscorthy.

“That way we might be able to come to some amicable solution,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

What makes the incident even more contentious is the fact that this year marks the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion and a special event is planned for the hill on the evening of June 21, the day when the battle took place.

"I’m bemused by the fact that people go on about Vinegar Hill being the diamond in Enniscorthy’s attractions and then someone turns around and knocks part of the car park wall over and just drives away,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

“No-one reported it and nobody apparently saw anything,” he added.

“It could cost a couple of thousand euro to fix the wall and where is the funding for that going to ome from?”

Cllr O’Rourke said that if the wall remains damaged for the June 21, commemoration it will take from the ambience of the area and the event.

“It will take from the ambience of the area but also from the historic value as well,” he said, emphasising the significance of Vinegar Hill and the events that occurred there 225 years ago.

He said the wall will have to be repaired in a manner that is keeping with the section that remains intact because anything else would take away from the aesthetics of it.

“If the stone is not of the same look and maturity as the rest of the wall it will look bad and that could be difficult to achieve but what will it look like for the commemoration on June 21, when a lot of people will be on the hill,” said Cllr O’Rourke.

He also remarked on a campaign on Facebook about having the toilet facility on the hill opened after 5 p.m. but said the resources aren’t there to make that feasible, commenting that the council outdoor staff only work 9 to 5.

However, he expressed bemusement at the fact there was a lot of apparent anger and concern over the toilet not being open after 5 p.m., despite the fact the toilet facility is only relatively new.

“There wasn’t a toilet on the hill for 30 years but there isn’t as much concern over this damage,” he said.

"At the end of the day, we as a council depend on our outdoor staff and they work 9 to 5, so the toilets have to be closed at 5 p.m.,” he added.

Cllr O’Rourke said that for the toilets to remain open into the evening time someone would have to be on call to make sure they remain clean and tidy and that they’re locked up overnight.

However, given that the wall was knocked over and the person or people responsible just drove off, Cllr O'Rourke, says there are no guarantees that the toilet facility would be safe if it was opened late into the evening without having outdoor staff in place to monitor it.