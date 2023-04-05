Daffodil Day receives great support in Enniscorthy

THIS year’s Daffodil Day in Enniscorthy was very well supported with collections taking place at a number of locations throughout the town.

The national initiative is the principal fundraising activity for the Irish Cancer Society every year and raises thousands of euro for the organisation across the country.

The support of the general public to the Enniscorthy collection was very much appreciated by the organisers and the Irish Cancer Society said that by supporting the campaign people make “a real and practical difference” to thousands of cancer patients and their families.