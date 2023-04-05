Wexford

Change county

Daffodil Day receives great support in Enniscorthy

Anne Kehoe and Bernie Murphy collecting for Daffodil Day in the Abbey Centre, Enniscorthy.

Anne Delaney and Peggy Carthy collecting for Daffodil Day outside Aldi Enniscorthy.

Josie Stafford and Gia O'Grady collecting for Daffodil Day outside Pettitt's Enniscorthy.

thumbnail: Anne Kehoe and Bernie Murphy collecting for Daffodil Day in the Abbey Centre, Enniscorthy.
thumbnail: Anne Delaney and Peggy Carthy collecting for Daffodil Day outside Aldi Enniscorthy.
thumbnail: Josie Stafford and Gia O'Grady collecting for Daffodil Day outside Pettitt's Enniscorthy.
Brendan KeaneEnniscorthy Guardian

THIS year’s Daffodil Day in Enniscorthy was very well supported with collections taking place at a number of locations throughout the town.

The national initiative is the principal fundraising activity for the Irish Cancer Society every year and raises thousands of euro for the organisation across the country.

The support of the general public to the Enniscorthy collection was very much appreciated by the organisers and the Irish Cancer Society said that by supporting the campaign people make “a real and practical difference” to thousands of cancer patients and their families.