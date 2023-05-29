County Wexford woman is joined by her family for a very special birthday celebration

Kathleen O'Reilly, The Ballagh pictured with her nieces and nephews at her 80th. Birthday party in the Riverside Park Hotel.

THERE were scenes of great celebration in the Riverside Park Hotel recently for the 80th birthday celebrations of Kathleen O’Reilly, from Ballyboy, the Ballagh.

The party took place in the Riverside Park Hotel and Kathleen was joined by her sons, John and Barry, and her daughter, Caroline, along with their partners and Kathleen’s grandchildren.

It was a lovely family event and everyone really enjoyed getting to join in the celebrations and be part of the occasion for Kathleen.

Some of those in attendance travelled down from County Meath to be part of the event.

Her daughter, Caroline, said it was a lovely party and the family enjoyed a nice meal in the hotel and that same weekend a party was held in Kathleen’s home so she could be joined by all her young great-grandchildren.

It was an ideal way for her to spend her birthday weekend as family means everything to Kathleen.

"That was a nice day because she was joined by all of the younger family members who were a bit too young to attend the event on the Friday,” said Caroline.

Originally from County Meath, Kathleen has been living in County Wexford for over 40 years.

Like many people of her generation she spent many years living and working in the UK, having moved over there in the 1960s, and that was where she met her husband, Bill, who was from Blackwater.

The couple moved back home to Ireland in 1979 and set up home in the Ballagh where Kathleen is one of the most popular members of the community. Unfortunately, Bill passed away in 2022.

Kathleen is also very well known by people all around the county having worked in Wexford General Hospital for many years.

She was also a member of Enniscorthy Active Retirement group for many years and is still involved with her local retirement group in the Ballagh.

Neighbours and friends also conveyed best wishes to Kathleen on her milestone birthday.