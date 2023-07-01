Conservation workshop to take place in Ferns

A training workshop putting a focus of attention on conservation of old buildings and reducing energy costs will take place in Ferns Community Centre on Monday, July 3, at 6 p.m.

The event, which will be free of charge, is being organised under the umbrella of Ancient Connections, and the training will be delivered by Carrig Conservation and is a component of a three-part series of workshops aimed at providing people with some of the skills and knowledge necessary to help them preserve their old buildings and work towards reducing energy costs.

The workshops are being delivered as part of the ‘Traditional Skills Renaissance’ element of Ancient Connections which itself is a heritage, tourism and arts project, funded by the EU ERDF Ireland-Wales cross-border co-operation Programme (2017-2020).

The aim of the overall project is to enhance links between County Wexford, in Ireland, and North Pembrokeshire, in Wales, and more specifically the ancient towns of Ferns and St. Davids.

The overall aim of the project is to support rural communities and the local economy, improve the cultural offering and attract more over-seas tourists to both regions.

The current programme began in April 2019 and is due to end in August, 2023.

Through the programme a range of initiatives took place to explore the relationships that link the two regions historically, including St. Aidan and St. David, and to motivate the communities on both sides of the Irish Sea to rediscover their joint heritage, shared stories, knowledge, skills and visitor offerings.

The Traditional Skills Renaissance is part of a suite of work packages for which €3.8m in funding was secured to cover areas such as arts, archaeology, enterprise and iinnovation, community projects, festivals, destination marketing and a new pilgrimage route titled ‘The Wexford-Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way’.

The project supports local Government, community groups and individuals so as to position North Wexford and North Pembrokeshire as community partners and hubs for shared tourism activity and regional development.

Monday nights workshop in Ferns Community Centre is open to all members of the public and will be aimed at exploring different aspects of building conservation.

The Traditional Skills Renaissance programme is also aimed at building public awareness of the distinctive landscapes and historic built environments within North Wexford and North Pembrokeshire.

For more information on Monday’s workshop and other initiatives of the Ancient Connections project log on to www.ancientconnections.org

The final night of workshops in Ferns will take place on July 10, and commenting on the initiative a spokesperson for Carrig Conservation said: “We look forward to imparting our knowledge, research and practical experience to many home owners and local trades-peopl.”

There will also be a questions and answers session towards the end of Monday night’s workshop during which people will be able to get advice on topics such as how to energy retrofit an older building sensibly and cost effectively.

“As we will be running a short clinic after each event, please do bring your photographs to show us so we can better inform you on the night,” said the spokesperson.

The doors will open at 5.30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to run until around 9.30 p.m.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend, however, capacity in the venue is limited so those intending to participate should get along early to avoid disappointment.