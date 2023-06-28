Concern raised over response to Enniscorthy town flood scheme and updates

An artist's rendering of what part of the Enniscorthy Flood Defence Scheme will look like.

Artist's drawing of the new bridge over the Slaney as part of the Enniscorthy Flood Relief Scheme

Flooding in Enniscorthy has been ongoing for years.

A question was raised at this months meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District as to whether or not a response was received from the Government with regard to a letter asking for a meeting over the much delayed flood defence scheme for the town.

Cllr Jackser Owens asked if a response was received by officials to a letter asking for such a meeting to take place with the relevant minister.

“I know we sent the letter on March 20 and we sent on last Friday,” said Cllr Owens.

“That was a reminder so I’m just wondering have you received a reply back on that yet?” he asked.

Cllr Owens also commented that there was no representative from the local authority in attendance at the meeting to talk about the flood defence scheme.

While acknowledging the fact that senior engineer, Larry McHale, who was out on sick leave, always presented a comprehensive report to the members at each meeting, Cllr Owens said that while he was out someone should be meeting with the members to give them updates on the situation.

At that point the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Aidan Browne, informed the members that Sinead Casey, Acting Director of Services for Capital and Local Authority Housing Developments, had been due to dial into the meeting remotely but couldn’t because it clashed with a Wexford meeting.

However, he said she promised she would give the members an update on the situation.

“She has a working group meeting and she said she will give people an update,” said Director of Services, Carolyne Godkin.

“She just can’t make today’s meeting because she’s just caught with the Wexford district meeting at the same time,” she added.

The prompted Cllr Owens to comment: “Well, just as a point on that; how long are we going to wait for a reply?”

“There was a meeting with the OPW last week and that’s what the update will be about,” said Ms Godkin.

“She will have an update for you,” she added.