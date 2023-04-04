Concern raised over delay in allocating council house in Enniscorthy

CONCERN was raised at a recent meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District over the delay in allocating a local authority house in the Carley's Bridge area of the town.

Cllr John O’Rourke raised the matter with officials and in particular he highlighted the fact that the area in question is being targeted for fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

“A lot of dumping is going on in and around that area and I think if you put someone into that house there very quickly, once it’s brought up to a certain standard, I think the dumping that’s going on the whole way out to Carley's Bridge will stop,” he said.

"I just wonder is there any update?” he added.

In response to his query, Cllr O’Rourke was told the house in question was “still with maintenance”.