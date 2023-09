Enniscorthy to be thrust into limelight once again in sequel to hit film and book

Colm Tóibín is due to release 'Long Island', the sequel to 'Brooklyn', next May.

COMMAS are uppermost on Enniscorthy author Colm Tóibín’s mind when he picks up the phone for an interview about the sequel to his career-defining work to date, ‘Brooklyn’, which he is currently putting the finishing touches on.