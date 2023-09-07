Charming rural Enniscorthy cottage to be auctioned

An aerial view of the property's location.

The charming cottage is on a mature and private site.

An aerial view of the property's location.

A charming three bedroom country cottage sitting on a 0.6 acre mature and private site is for sale by online auction on Monday, September 25, at 12 noon.

Located at Kilpierce, near Enniscorthy, this traditional country cottage offers a tranquil countryside setting, while access to the M11 is just a stone's throw away.

Enniscorthy is 5km away with amenities to include primary and secondary education, restaurants, shops, pubs, hotels, leisure centres, sporting facilities and cultural activities. The property is centrally located, both Gorey and Wexford Town are a 30 minute drive. There are a selection of many blue flag beaches to include Ballyconnigar, Ballinesker and Curracloe within a 20 minute drive.

This charming two bed property offers enormous potential as an investment, holiday or forever home. The property benefits from extensive road frontage and dual access.

The second access point may offer further development potential. The grounds contain a number of mature trees such as apple, bay and birch trees. Other noticeable features include a pond and patio area.

The three-bedroom cottage has a private well and septic tank.

Its BER rating is G.

For further enquiries or to make a booking to view it, contact Quinn Auctioneers on 053 9480000 or email jack@quinnprop.ie