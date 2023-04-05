Busy Wexford road blocked following yet another incident involving a truck

This is the second time in a week that the N11 has been blocked by a truck at Oylegate.

The truck blocking part of the main N11 road near Oylegate, Co Wexford.

Motorists are being urged to approach with caution as yet another truck has found itself in difficulty on the main N11 road near Oylegate, Co Wexford.

Traffic is down to one lane as a truck got stuck across the road north of Oylegate near the roundabout for the M11 motorway. Emergency services are at the scene.

“It was fairly well buried in the ditch there,” one eyewitness said. “Southbound traffic was moving okay because you could pass on the hard shoulder, but traffic was really starting to build-up back towards Oylegate.”

The driver remained in the truck and was trying desperately to free it and get it moved.

This latest incident comes exactly one week after the same stretch of the N11 was completely closed for hours after a truck overturned following a collision with a car, resulting in two people being hospitalised.

Collisions and other incidents of this nature are becoming quite common on this stretch of road, leading many to bemoan painfully slow progress on the extension of the M11 motorway from Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour.

While Wexford County Council last month confirmed that meetings were ongoing with landowners along the preferred route for the motorway in relation to compulsory purchase, it could still be some time before we see heavy machinery on site.

In the meantime, motorists are urged to approach this incident with caution and expect some delays.