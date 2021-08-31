Bunclody Beat

First Holy Communion class from St. Mary's FCJ National School. Photo taken in the grounds of the Old Church. If you can name the girls in the photo please email bunclodynotes@gmail.com or call 087 6736966.

Model County Development Draw

Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club are busy selling the last few tickets for this year’s Model County Development Draw. The cost of a ticket is €50 and you will be included in three monthly draws, with a car for the top prize each month. The first draw will take place on September 8.

Contact any GAA member to buy a ticket to support Gaelic Games in the parish and county.

Outdoor Instructor Course

Do you want to be an outdoor instructor? Sign up for the QQI Level 5 instructor Training programme in Bunclody FET Centre. This one-year course leads to an award in instructional recreation and adventure sports, including kayaking. mountain biking and walking. If you are interested in a career as an outdoor instructor, email oe@wwetb.ie or visit fetchcourses.ie to apply for this free and exciting course today.

Bunclody FET Centre

Bunclody Further Education and Training Centre is offering the following free, part-time courses this autumn.

Return to Learning covers Basic Computers, Everyday Maths, Reading and Writing and Healthy Living. Family Learning covers QQI Level 3 Sewing, Reading with your kids and School Maths for parents. Accredited modules on offer include QQI Levels two and £ Computers, QQI Level 3 Office Procedures, QQI Level 3 Digital Media, QQI Level 2/3 Food and health, QQI Level 3 Container Gardening/Horticulture and QQI Level 3 Working with Numbers.

For information, contact Rory Sweeney at 087 6442027 or email rorysweeney@wwetb.ie.

St Mary’s Church open each Saturday afternoon

St Mary’s Church, Bunclody is open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. each Saturday afternoon as a quiet space for visitors and locals alike. Apart from this, all are welcome any Sunday morning at 11.30 a.m. for a service of Morning Prayer or Holy Communion every Sunday. For more information, contact Rev Trevor Sargent at 087 2547836.

Walking Track

Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club’s walking track is open. Users are asked to please adhere to social distancing and to be compliant with Government guidelines and respectful to the safety of other members using the club’s facilities.

Membership for the walking track is now due. It is €10 for the year, OAPs €5. It can be paid through Club Force at bit.ly/hwhmembership or call James Doyle, club chairman, at 087 9594639 to make arrangements to pay.

Bunclody parish office

Bunclody parish office’s opening hours are – Monday Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 1.30 p.m.) and Friday, 8.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parish office contact number is 053 9376190 or email mostholytrinitypo@gmail.com. Fr O’Connor can be contacted at 053 9377319.

Bunclody Library

Bunclody Library is open for browsing and ‘contact and collect’ during normal opening hours. If you prefer, you may order your favourite books online and the library staff will text you when they are ready for collection. ‘Contact and collect’ by appointment. Library staff can also pick a bag of up to six books/DVDs/CDs in your chosen genre/subject. They will let you know when they are available for you.

Printing can be emailed from home and collected during opening hours. Limited scanning and photocopying facilities are available.

In line with Government guidance till further notice, computer and study facilities will not be available.

You can drop your items in the returns bin and go.

The library can deliver through the Book Call Service for homebound citizens. You can request a bag of books and they will be delivered directly to your door. Phone Bunclody Library at 053 9375466.

Your online library is open 24/7. Free eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers, eLanguage learning, online courses, comics and graphic novels, business and company research and more can be found on our eBooks and eResources section of the library website. See wexfordcoco.ie/libraries/ebooks-and-eresources.

Community Employment Opportunity

Mount Leinster Community Employment CLG has a Community Employment vacancy for a parish secretary Based in Kilmyshall. The job reference number is 2186776.

They are also looking for a Caretaker/Cleaner for Bunclody Parish. Job Reference – 2189791. The closing date is September 24.

Garda vetting will apply to both positions.

Please contact Employment Services, Bridgepoint, Enniscorthy quoting job reference to check your eligibility: Local DEAS.P (INTREO) Office Enniscorthy. Call 053 9239300. And those aged 21 and over are eligible based on DEASP eligibility criteria. Garda vetting will apply.

Bunclody Vocational College – parents’ association split-the-pot

Bunclody Vocational College parents’ association will hold their next split-the-pot draw on Wednesday, September 8.

Envelopes are available in Bunclody Credit Union, Bunclody VC, Eurospar, Ken Rothwell, O’Reillys SuperValu and Steemers Newsagents.

GAA lotto

There was no jackpot winner of last week’s Half-Way-House/Bunclody GAA Club lotto draw.

The numbers drawn were 10, 11, 13 and 18. Barbara-Anne Murphy was the only match-three winner and scooped €100.

The next draw will be held on Monday, September 6, when the jackpot will be €8,600. Thank you for your continued support.

Bunclody Men’s Shed

If you would like to know more about Bunclody Men’s Shed, please contact Jonathan at 089 4972664 or come to the next meeting on Wednesday, September 1, at 7 p.m. in the Shed at St Mary’s Day Care Centre, Ryland Road.

Photos

If you have a photo, old or new that you would like to have published on this page, please email bunclodynotes@gmail.com or call Barbara-Anne at 087 6736966.