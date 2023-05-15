Brendan O’Sullivan appointed principal of St Mary’s CBS secondary school in Enniscorthy

Brendan O’Sullivan has been appointed as the new principal of St Mary’s CBS Secondary School in Enniscorthy.

Mr O’Sullivan is a long-serving member of staff in the school and is synonymous with the CBS. Originally from County Cork, he first joined the school staff in 1994 and spent 20 years in the class room as a teacher.

He was appointed Deputy Principal in 2014 and served in that capacity until now.

The school has ambitious plans in place to expand over the coming years and Mr O’Sullivan, who is a very popular member of staff in the school, is looking forward to working in his new role on behalf of the entire school population.