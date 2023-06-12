Bree hall comes alive during Community Games competition

Three of the participants who took part in Bree.

BREE Hall was the venue recently for the County finals of the various talent events in this year’s Community Games competition.

The event was coordinated by Clare Doyle who was also MC on the night.

The adjudicators, who had a formidable task due to the high standard of participants, included Marie Asple, Rachel Greene and Annie Parle.

Sound on the day was provided by Eddie Dunne and Sinead Long, and the hall committee was acknowledged for working to ensure the venue was perfect on the day.

A special word of praise was extended to all of the children who participated and provided a fantastic level of performance on the day.

The first event on stage was the Group Music Under 12, followed by the Under 16 section. The BBCT Area (Bannow/Ballymitty/Clongeen/Taghmon) had one team in each, and their Under 12 team of Ellie Currid, Aoibhe Moran, Robert Moran, Eibhin O'Dwyer, Lily Reville and Lainey Rossiter were well presented on stage and entertained with two very nice tunes which were well executed.

Their Under 16 competitors looked very relaxed and comfortable on stage belting out a great variation of tunes. Their team members, Louise Byrne, Ciara Colfer, Aoife Colfer, Aoibhe Reville, Roisin Wall, and Colleen Waters will now proceed to the national finals, together with the Under 12 group.

Next up was the Solo Singing competition for those Under 12 with five youngsters in action. The strong performance by Elle Wall (BBCT) who sang ‘Don't you Remember’ earned her the gold medal, with Kacey Farrell from the Castlebridge/Crossabeg area taking silver and Elianna Doyle, also from Castlebridge/Crossabeg, securing the bronze medal with her lovely medley rendition of 'Itsy Bitsy' and 'Twinkle Twinkle'.

There was one competitor in the Solo Modern Dance Under 12 section, Sophie Stafford from the Clonard Area, and she had a well presented, high energy dance routine and exuded great confident, stage presence.

Aoife Murphy from the Glynn/Barntown area recited ‘Saw my Teacher on a Saturday’ in the Under 12 Solo Recitation section. Her personality shone through with her monologue which was well rehearsed and executed.

In the Solo Music Under 12 section, five young ladies took to the stage.

Jane Prud'homme (Bree/Davidstown) got the event underway and she was followed by Ellie Currid (BBCT), Aoife Murphy (Glynn/Barntown), Anna Prud'homme (Bree/Davidstown), and Lily Reville from the BBCT area.

They performed a lovely choice of tunes featuring tin whistle, Harp, keyboard and fiddle. The gold medal went to Ellie Currid, silver to Lily Reville, and bronze to Aoife Murphy. The next event up was the Solo Music Under 16 section with four young ladies vying for the gold meda.

Three of them were from Bree/Davidstown area and one from BBCT. Again, there was a nice variety of tunes played with great confidence.

The gold medal was awarded to Aoibhe Reville (BBCT), silver to Theresa O'Donoghue (Bree/Davidstown) and bronze to Mary O'Donoghue, also from Bree/Davidstown.

A team of Ellie Currid Aoibhe Moran, Eibhin O'Dwyer, Lily Reville and Lainey Rossiter, from BBCT, gave a well presented choice of songs with good tone and rhythm to take the gold medals in the Group Singing Under 12 category, while their team of Louise Byrne, Ciara Colfer, Aoife Kehoe, Aoibhe Reville, Roisin Wall took the gold medals in the Group Singing Under 16 category.

The final category to take to the stage was the Group Contemporary Dance Under 16 team of Kate, Mary and Theresa O'Donoghue from the Bree/Davidstown area who had a nicely produced routine with good rhythm.

It was a very entertaining session of music, dancing, singing and recitations and the judges were very impressed by everyone who took part.