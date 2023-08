Boundary Commission makes Enniscorthy a ‘border town’ and gives its three sitting TDs a major headache

Sitting TDs must decided whether to run North or South as recommendations see North Wexford cut-off into new constituency with South Wicklow

The area north of Enniscorthy town will now be separated into a new electoral constituency along with South Wicklow.

Pádraig Byrne Wexford People Today at 17:39