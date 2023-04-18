Bob Dylan Roadshow on its way to Crown Live in Wexford town

THE music of songwriting legend, Bob Dylan, will resonate around one of Wexford town’s most popular music venues on Friday, April 21, when the Bob Dylan Roadshow arrives at Crown Live.

The show, which features a five-piece band, pays due homage to the music icon and is sure to attract a capacity crowd to the venue. The Wexford show will be part of a nationwide tour the band is currently on and it will be a must for local music fans.

Wexford has arguably one of the most vibrant songwriter and original band scenes in the country and for many songwriters Bob Dylan has been a big influence on their writing.

The show will feature highlights from Dylan’s entire career faithfully recreated by a band that is composed of some of the most formidable musicians in the country.

Bob Dylan has been responsible from some of the most iconic songs in music history including ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’, ‘Like A Rolling Stone’, ‘Lay Lady Lay’, ‘Hurricane’, ‘Forever Young’, ‘Shelter From The Storm’, ‘The Times They Are a Changing’, ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’ and ‘Tangled Up in Blue’ to name just a few.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan has been a major part of popular culture throughout a career that has spanned over 60 years.

The show will also feature special guests, The Kerbkickers, featuring New Ross based teenage songwriter, Dakota Venn-Keane, who will perform a set of original songs and also John Kearns, who will blast out the hits of legends like Neil Young and the Beatles.

Tickets for the show, priced €16, are available through www.universe.com/events/the-bob-dylan-roadshow-tickets-L18G79

Early bird tickets are priced €11 and the show begins at 8.30 p.m.