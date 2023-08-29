Blackstairs Blues festival in Enniscorthy set to hit all the right notes

Sam Turner, Mark Cooke, Aisling Ennis, Mairead Ennis and Orrin Murphy at the launch of the Blackstairs Blues Festival 2023 in Stamps Pub.

Bryan Steacy, Senan Carty and Graham Moore at the launch of the Blackstairs Blues Festival 2023 in Stamps Pub.

Ian King and Brendan Carty at the launch of the Blackstairs Blues Festival 2023 in Stamps Pub.

Bryan Steacy, Ibar Carty, John Murphy (chairman), Mairead Ennis (secretary), Ger Franklin (Dawsons Bar), Elaine Dunbar (Stamps Pub) and Niall Holohan (Holohans Pub) at the launch of the Blackstairs Blues Festival 2023 in Stamps Pub.

A very appreciative crowd gathered in Stamps pub last Thursday for the launch of the 29th Annual Blackstairs Blues Festival. The festival is Ireland’s longest running consecutive festival.

Ambient sounds of the Blues were heard clearly throughout the Market Square as Enniscorthy’s own The BC Blues band set the tone for what is to come over the festival weekend.

Ibar Carty, long standing member of the Blackstairs Blues committee, thanked this year’s sponsors, who through their generosity, ensure that organisers can provide quality entertainment over the festival weekend.

Among the highlights of this year’s festival are, all the way from Ohio is Autin Walkin Cane- back by popular demand, Gus Monroe from Scotland, Trevor ‘Babajack’ Steger from England and representing Ireland in the world Blues challenge Ben Prevo.

Other acts include: The Flying Monkeys, Dermot Byrne, Delta Dogs, Clare Bonass with Peter Moore and Colm Skwirbat and band.

Brochures for the event will be available in participating venues in town and can also be found on Blackstairs Blues Festival facebook page and other social media outlets.

The festival is set to take place on September 8, 9 and 10.