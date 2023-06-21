Battle of Vinegar Hill to be commemorated in Wexford on longest day of the year

Photographed from left; Barry Walsh, Gerard Minch, Eamon Dunne, Gerry Brennan and Michael Hayes protraying the Kildare Malicia Lord Edward’s Own. Photo; Mary Browne At the centre, which is dedicated to showcasing and sharing the history of the 1798 Rebellion; a day of remembrance, commemoration and celebration is on offer for all the family. Visitors will enjoy a choral event to open the occasion at 12.30 followed by a day of demonstrations, showcases and workshops featuring a 1798 Rebel Camp by the Enniscorthy Re-enactment Society. Gorey blacksmith, Finin Liam Christie, will demonstrate making a replica pike. Music will be provided by the Wild Turkeys and tour guides from the 1798 Centre will have demonstrations during the day which showcase the types of weapons used by both sides of the conflict during the battle of Vinegar Hill, there will be traditional craft and market stalls and face painting for kids is also on offer. The day will come to a close as the historical re-enactors will take to the streets at 4 pm to make their way to Market Square where they will be met by the ‘Red Coats’. The Rebels and Redcoats will engage in an 'Historical March' through Enniscorthy town to Market Square and across Barker’s Bridge with commentary (and skirmishes) along the way. Later this week ‘The Longest Day’ Commemoration will take place at 6 pm, on Vinegar Hill. This will be an evening of readings, poetry, song and music, followed by a laying of wreaths. On June 25th at Killanne a commemoration for John Kelly, the Boy from Killanne will take place. There will be a Pike march to the graveyard in Killanne with speakers, Seán Óg Doyle, Gloria Binions, and Michael Fortune of folklore.ie and historian, Rory O’Connor. Re

‘The Longest Day’ Commemoration will take place on June 21 – Pictured on Vinegar Hill are members of the Enniscorthy Re-enactment Society “Pikemen” Margaret O’Neill Wall, Maria Nolan, Bridget Murphy, with Joe Mernagh, Ian Kidd, Tom Boland, Billy Stafford, Billy Heffernan preparing for the re-enactment march in Enniscorthy. Photo Patrick Browne.

The infamous battle of Vinegar Hill in 1798 will be remembered with a poignant and thought-provoking ceremony on the hill this evening, Wednesday, June 21.

The event will be the culmination of a series of events under the banner ‘Rebellion 225’ which were organised to mark the 22th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

The date itself is extremely significant as its mark the actual anniversary of the battle in which rebels went up against the crown forces on the slopes of the hill overlooking Enniscorthy town.

A spokesperson for the organisers behing the Rebellion 225 series of events said ‘The Longest Day’ event will be one of the main commemorations to mark the anniversary of 1798

It was an event when an historic insurrection was launched by the United Irishmen aimed at overthrowing the Kingdom of Ireland, severing the connection with Great Britain and establishing an Irish Republic based on the principles of the French Revolution.

“The Battle of Vinegar Hill is considered one of the key events of the Rebellion,” she said.

The battle took place on June 21, 1798, when British forces under General Gerard Lake surrounded the hill, launching a fierce artillery bombardment before storming the summit. The rebels suffered severe losses and were heavily defeated in the battle by Crown forces.

The Longest Day commemoration will begin at 6 p.m. on Vinegar Hill itself and the event will include readings, poetry, song and music, followed by a laying of wreaths.

Commenting on the event, Wexford County Council heritage officer, Catherine McLoughlin, said: “The public engagement to date in Rebellion 225 is testament to the importance of 1798 in the context of Irish history and culture. We hope to see large crowds on Vinegar Hill on June 21, for what promises to be a really meaningful and poignant event.”

Rebellion 225 was a number of major commemorative events take place over the last month including the inaugural 1798 Summer School and ‘Rebellion Day,’ a full showcase commemorative event.

While ‘The Longest Day’ event will mark one of the biggest battles of 1798, there will also be other commemorative events taking place over the coming weeks including an event in Killanne, on June 25, in memory of John Kelly, ‘the Boy from Killanne’.

The programme of events will come to a close between August 11 and 13, in Rathangan village, with a series of activities including a storytelling house, historical talks, living history demonstrations, a book fair, and a wreath-laying ceremony, which will take place with Clear Rath Heritage.

Rebellion 225 is hosted by Wexford County Council in conjunction with the 1798 National Rebellion Centre and local communities across the county. The programme of events can be found on the Visit Wexford website.

Funding for the programme was provided by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.