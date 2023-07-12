Ambitious plans for apartment complex in Enniscorthy town centre are lodged with council

Complex will be a mix of one and two-bed units

AN application has been lodged with Wexford County Council for permission to develop a multi-storey apartment complex on a brown field site near Enniscorthy town centre.

The application was lodged by Niall M Byrne Architects Ltd. which is a business located in the Templeshannon area of the town, on behalf of their client, Douglas Lett.

In the application provision was made for the proposed demolition of three storage outbuildings to the rear of a listed building on Main Street and also demolition of a boundary wall on site.

The application also seeks permission for change of use from retail/office to retail/residential use, consisting of two, two-bed apartments in a listed building towards the front of the site of the proposed development.

If given the go-ahead the proposed development will see a multi-storey apartment block constructed to the rear of the property, comprised of 18 apartments. They would be comprised of nine, one-bed units, and nine, two-bed apartment units.

The application also makes provision for all associated site woks including a connection to the public combined sewer at 20 Main Street, Enniscorthy.

In the submission the applicant refers to the fact the development will involve works to a protected structure listed on the the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage.

In correspondence from the local authority in the wake of a pre-planning meeting held in November, 2021, relating to the proposed site at Pugin’s Quarter, Enniscorthy, the applicant was told the principle of the proposed development ‘is acceptable in this town centre site and would result in residential units in the town core’.

It was also noted that the development would add to the compact growth of the town and ‘would be an import element to the regeneration of this urban area’.

Linkage to the existing property on Main Street was also welcomed and further linkages encouraged to enable use of upper floors of older properties.

The local authority also noted that the design and layout of the proposed development ‘provides for a strong urban response to the proposed location’ and that the development ‘would create a strong sense of place based around the courtyard development’.

It was also noted that because of the importance of the town centre location of the site off-street parking was discouraged and that in this instance ‘the removal of car parking will maximise the benefits of the site’.

In the wake of the pre-planning meeting the local authority also noted that the proposed development is seen to be very important with regard to providing modern, high quality, well-designed residential and commercial units within the central core of the town and would comply with existing and forming policies for the town centre.