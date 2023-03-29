All roads lead to Enniscorthy for this weekend’s Hope and Dream 10

THE countdown is on to this year’s Hope and Deam10 fundraiser for the Hope Cancer Support Centre in Enniscorthy.

The event which attracts extremely large numbers of competitors each year will take place on Sunday, April 2.

The team behind the initiative has been working very hard over the last few months to ensure that everything goes smoothly and according to plan.

Similar to last year, the proceeds will again go to supporting the Hope Centre’s services for clients which include support worker assessment and support, counselling, reflexology, massage, lymphoedema treatment , bra and prosthesis fitting, along with all other support groups.

The organisers also expressed delight that participants this year will again have a virtual option should they not be able to take part in the physical event itself on the day.

There is also an option of covering a 10 mile or 10km distance. However, that also leads to additional administrative challenges and with that in mind those who are wishing to participate in either format at asked to read the frequently asked questions (FAQ) of the event website at www.hopeanddream10 before registering.

The organisers highlighted the fact that Hope and Dream 10 is or enormous importance to the Hope Cancer Support Centre and the money raised over the past 11 years has made a huge difference to the quality of life for hundreds of people across County Wexford.

The event's main sponsor is Enniscorthy Credit Union which recently presented a cheque for €10,000 towards the event, much to the delight of the organisers.