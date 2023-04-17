All-Ireland winning Wicklow and Wexford couple brought together by jiving

United by their love of Mike Denver, Derek Ryan and all things country, All-Ireland Jiving Champions Nadine Byrne and Noel Price found their love of country music and each other on the dance floors of Wicklow and Wexford.

With a hop, a skip and a jump, Avoca native Nadine and her fleet-footed Kildavin partner Noel danced their way to success at the 2023 All-Ireland Jiving Championships in Ballinasloe, Co Galway wowing masses of onlookers and judges with a string of high-energy performances.

Still relative newcomers to the jiving scene, the smitten couple could not believe their ears when their names were called, turning to each other in disbelief before embracing the adulation of the adoring crowd.

“It was a huge shock for both of us,” Nadine said. “It’s fair to say we all had a ball, and came home with sore feet and sore heads!

“Noel and I competed last year and got to the final, but we never thought we’d win. We don’t really do jiving for the competition, it’s more of a passion or a hobby to us than anything else.

“We’ve been dancing together for over a year and a half now, and together for over a year, so jiving means a lot to both of us. Although, if you had told us that we’d be All-Ireland Jiving Champions a few years ago, we’d have had a good laugh about it. And here we are, both mad into it.

“For me, it all started with my mam and dad. They were going to the ‘Dancing with Declan’ classes and had been going for about seven weeks when they asked me to give it a go. I thought, no way, that’s just for old people – there’s no way I’m going to do that.

“They talked me into going to one class, about four years ago, just to see what I would think of it. I went, ended up loving it and just kept going back.”

“It was a bit different for me, a bit of a lifestyle choice,” Noel explained. “A lot of the people I grew up with were turning to drugs and other things, and I really didn’t want anything to do with it.

“One night, my aunty asked me to go out dancing and, like Nadine, I didn’t think it would be for me. She kept at me though and one night I gave in. I’ve been at it ever since and learned from some fantastic teachers, people like Declan and Edel Pender.

“There’s such a great atmosphere at the jiving nights. I’ve been in nightclubs since I was 18 and you’d see a fight nearly every night. I’ve never seen a fight or anything like it at a jiving night, in six years of going. Everyone is there for the one thing – to have some craic.”

“Now that we’re into the jiving, come the weekend, we’d have very little interest in going nightclubbing and all that,” Nadine added. “We’d have far more interest following a dance somewhere. You could go anywhere in the country listening to some fantastic Irish country artists – it doesn’t get much better than that for us.”

For Derek Ryan fans wondering why Nadine and Noel look so familiar, you may have seen them in the country superstar’s video for his 2022 song, ‘The Cows on the Hill’. The upbeat video, which has over 420,000 views, features the jaunty All-Ireland Champions, twirling and hopping by the banks of a river in their Sunday best.

The couple said it was a privilege to be in the video and an honour to play a small part in the thriving Irish country scene.

“Derek texted us last summer to see if we’d be interested in dancing in the video, and he didn’t have to ask us twice,” Nadine joked. “It was a fantastic experience and just amazing to be involved in the music we both love.

“The Irish country scene has so much to offer and it’s just getting bigger and bigger every year. There are so many great artists around, the likes of Michael English, Mike Denver, Derek Ryan, The Tumbling Paddies, Gerry Guthrie, Stacey Breen – the list goes on.

“The music brings in such nice crows and there’s always a great buzz at the shows. All the people want to do there is have a dance and a few pints.”

Nodding in approval, Noel added: “If you saw the huge crowds up in Galway you’d be blown away by the buzz of the place and how many people are into jiving and country music.

“They had an All-Ireland Jiving competition back in 2018 and I think there were just under 1,000 people who went. There must have been more than 2,000 people at it this year, with more than double the number of competitors. A lot of that is down to Gerard Butler.

“For anyone who has never been to a jiving night, or a country festival like Cowboys and Heroes down in Leitrim, you really should give it a try. Both of us were cynical, and now we can’t get enough of it!”