1798 Summer School officially launched in Enniscorthy

Brian Cleary, Ronan O'Flaherty, Cllr. Aidan Browne, chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District, Melanie O'Reilly and Jacqui Hynes. at the 225th. Anniversary of 1798 Summer School launch in the National 1798 Centre.

Byrne, Caroline Lawless (District manager), Fintan Kelly, Cllr. Aidan Browne, James Browne TD and Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy at the 225th. Anniversary of 1798 Summer School launch in the National 1798 Centre.

Mico Hassett (1798 Centre manager), James Brownr TD, Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy, Cllr. Aidan Browne, chairman Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr. Cathal Byrne and Caroline Lawless (district manager) at the 225th. Anniversary of 1798 Summer School launch in the National 1798 Centre.

Enniscorthy Re-enactment Group and guest speakers at the 225th. Anniversary of 1798 Summer School launch in the National 1798 Centre.

THE National 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, will be hosting a commemorative summer school this year to mark the 225th anniversary of what was one of the most historically significant events in the country’s history.

The official launch of the event took place on Thursday, April 27. The summer school will be held between May 26 and 28, and will include a range of historic talks, guided walks, tours and cultural events.

Those in attendance at the event were told the summer school will offer engaging events for the local community and visitors to Enniscorthy

The opening night will take place in the Presentation Arts Centre where keynote speaker, Dr. Kevin Whelan, will focus attention on the topic of ‘The 1798 rebellion in Wexford: what should we think about it now?’.

Following the lecture, the Fr. Murphy Centre in Boolavogue will host an evening of song at the Harrow to which everyone in the community is encouraged to attend.

Saturday, May 27, will see a series of guided walks and tours take place around Enniscorthy town, Enniscorthy Castle, The National 1798 Rebellion Centre and Vinegar Hill.

That evening the Bygone Days Story House will commemorate the Battle of Oulart Hill, with stories and songs in what is a very picturesque yet poignant location.

Three talks will be held at the Presentation Arts Centre on Sunday, May 28, beginning with 'the Battle of Arklow', by Christopher Power, who will have copies of his book available on the day.

Local archeologist and historian, Barry Lacey, will provide a rural view of the Rebellion with 'Who fears to speak of 98' which will explore the legacy of the 1798 rebellion using the Ballycarney area as a case study.

Dr. Margaret Ward, of Queens University, Belfast, will finish the afternoon with 'Through women’s eyes: two centuries of rebellion in Ireland', which will provide an in-depth look at the role of women during the fight for Irish independence.

On Sunday evening will take to the Presentation Centre stage for his one-man production, 'The Murder of Wolfe Tone',which is a compelling show that will both educate and entertain those in attendance.

In addition to the summer school events, on June 9, Enniscorthy will be hosting a visit from the French Ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend.

He will be the principal guest at an 'in conversation' event with historians Liam Chambers, of University of Limerick, and Brian O’Cléirigh, from Oulart. The topic of that event will be ‘The Ideals of Revolution: Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité - how the French Revolution impacted Irish Rebellion’.

The event will take place at the Presentation Arts Centre and music will be provided before the conversation by the Irish and French musicians of The Allabar Trio.

That event is being hosted in conjunction with the Wexford Normandy Cultural Association and Melanie O’Reilly.

All the events will be free of charge to access as a result of funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht,Sports and Media, however, they must be booked in advance through www.presentationcentre.ie