1798 Battle of Vinegar Hill remembered in Wexford on its 225th anniversary

Ballindaggan Pipe Band Playing the national anthem at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Enniscorthy Re-enactmeny Society at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Enniscorthy Re-enactmeny Society members Joe Mernagh, Ray Murphy and Emily Murphy at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Cllr. Barbara Ann Murphy speaking at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Jacqui Hynes speaking at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Emily Murphy laying a wreath at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Brian and Lucy Maher at the Vinegar Hill Commemorationto mark the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

Joe Mernagh leading the Enniscorthy Re-enactmeny Society at the Vinegar Hill Commemoration to mark the 225th. anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

A poignant, moving and very inspirational commemoration ceremony took place on Vinegar Hill in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, to mark the 225th anniversary of what was arguably the most famous battle that took place during the 1798 Rebellion.

The ceremony drew a large crowd of spectators to the hill where members of Enniscorthy Historical Re-enactment Society were on hand to enhance the ambience of the evening and from a visual perspective give an insight into what the scene may have looked like as the rebels at the time went up against the might of the crown forces.

Councillor Barbara-Anne Murphy acted as MC on the day for what was a very fitting and solemn ceremony remembering those who fought bravely and gave their lives for the cause of Irish freedom.

Cllr Murphy highlighted the significance of the occasion and also the significance of the location in terms of its overall impact on the course of Irish history.

A synopsis of the battle was presented by author and folklorist, Jacqui Hynes, who along with Ronan O’Flaherty, published a book recently titled ‘Vinegar Hill: The Last Stand of the Wexford Rebels of 1798’.

In that book the two authors outlined the story of what happened that fateful day 225 years ago in a battle that lasted just a few hours but left around 1,500 people dead.

Those in attendance at the commemoration ceremony were given a thoughtful insight into the battle by Ms Hynes who transported those present back in time so they could visualise for themselves, through her words, what the scene was like in 1798.

In a very poignant and sombre moment the attendees are reminded that they weren’t just standing on a battlefield site overlooking Enniscorthy they were also standing on what is essentially a graveyard for the brave men, women and children who died that day.

They were told how the rebels at the time faced off against crown forces that were 15,000 strong. The British troops included four generals and 16 officers among their ranks.

Ms Hynes, who is a former manager of the National 1798 Rebellion Centre, is also a member of the Longest Day Research Project, along with her co-author, Dr O’Flaherty.

The commemoration ceremony on the hill also included a reading of Anthony Cronin’s poem, ‘Lest We Forget’, which was composed for the 1998 commemoration event.

The poem was read by local man, Sean Doyle, who himself is an avid history buff and extremely knowledgeable on the events of 1798.

Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, also spoke at the event and outlined what it meant not just for the people of County Wexford but also for the Irish in general.

He said the events of that day, all those years ago, were instrumental in shaping the course of Irish history and it was the bravery of those who rose up at the time that led to the Ireland of today.

Members of the Ballindaggin Pipe Band performed at the ceremony.

The ceremony was extremely well received by those in attendance and was the principal event in a series of initiatives under the banner of Rebellion 225, which were organised throughout the county to mark the milestone anniversary of one of the most important events in Irish history.