100 million trees project arrives in Ferns GAA centre of excellence in County Wexford

THE Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence in Ferns saw 1,000 native trees planted on-site as part of the launch of a nationwide programme titled ‘The 100 Million Trees Project’.

The project is a new, national community-driven initiative developed by brothers, Richard and David Mulcahy, aimed at having 100 million native Irish trees planted across the island of Ireland throughout the next decade.

The drive behind the initiative is to reverse the environmental damage caused by the reduction of forests worldwide.

The project’s ambitious aim will be achieved through densely planting between 1,000 and 2,500 native Irish trees at a time across small areas of land using ‘the Miyawaki method’, named after Japanese Botanist, Professor Akira Miyawaki, who developed the technique in the 1970s. By planting excess trees together, they grow considerably faster, denser, are more biodiverse, and most importantly create a very rapid carbon sink and provide excellent areas of biodiversity.

Among those in attendance in Ferns for the planting initiative were the Cathaoirleach of Enniscorthy Municipal District, Cllr Aidan Browne, the chairman of Wexford GAA, Micheál Martin, representatives of the GAA and members of Wexford County Council.

Cllr Browne welcomed everybody to the event and he thanked the Mulcahy brothers for choosing County Wexford to launch their project.

“The planting of 1,000 native trees at the GAA Centre of Excellence as well as other locations in County Wexford will create excellent locations for biodiversity,” said Cllr Browne.

He also said the local authority in Wexford is “extremely grateful to the sponsors” of the initiative.

Speaking about the project Richard Mulcahy said: “The 100 Million Trees project will be an empowering initiative for communities across the country.” He said it will be an “impactful and meaningful project to mitigate climate change”.

“It is great to see Wexford GAA getting actively involved,” said Mr Mulcahy.

“The 100 Million Trees Project is an easy way to begin climate mitigation right here, right now,” he added.

Micheál Martin also expressed delight in getting the GAA involved in the project, commenting: “We are delighted to be here today at our Wexford GAA centre of excellence as part of the 100 million tree project and we are very appreciate to the sponsors of this project.”

“This project is part of an overall sustainability project for Wexford GAA,” he said.

“We are very excited about leading the way and setting an example at county level that will filter down to club level,” he added.

It’s estimated the overall project will require around 10,000 acres of land ranging in size .01 of an acre to .25 of an acre. because the trees required for planting are small, covering between one and two basketball courts.

The first phase of the project was funded by Des Walsh, the Executive Vice-Chairman of Herbalife and the project was also supported by Wexford County Council.

For more information on the overall project log onto www.100milliontreeproject.ie