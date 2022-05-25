Craanford Vintage Club raises over €17,000 for North Wexford Hospice Homecare

AFTER a two-year hiatus, the Markie Doyle Memorial Vintage Run returned in full force, raising an impressive €17,305 for North Wexford Hospice Homecare.

Chairman of Craanford Vintage Club Danny Whelan said that the club members were delighted to present their cheque to the North Wexford Hospice Homecare recently, following a successful community event in January.

“We didn’t expect to raise over €17,000 on the day but we had a really good turnout. It is something that usually takes place every year and after the break because of Covid, people were really looking forward to getting out on their cars, tractors and trucks,” he said. “And of course, it was for a really good cause.”

Since the event began 16 years ago, the society has raised over €600,000 for North Wexford Hospice Homecare. The popular community event takes place every January in memory of one of the vintage club founders, Markie Doyle.

People of all ages took to the roads to watch and play their part in the event on the day. A total of 150 tractors, 65 cars and 12 trucks took part, including Markie’s own tractor which was proudly driven by his granddaughter Grace.