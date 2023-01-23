Wexford’s Tadhg Furlong helps launch sustainable food packaging Notpla to Leinster Rugby home games

Leinster Rugby players Jason Jenkins, Tadhg Furlong and Ciaran Frawley in the Aviva Stadium as Just Eat announce the launch of their sustainable Notpla food packaging at Leinster Rugby fixtures across the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Photo credit: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Former New Ross RFC star and Leinster Rugby player Tadhg Furlong was on hand to help launch a new range of food packaging to Ireland that’s aiming to be more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Just East is rolling out the seaweed coated takeaway packaging Notpla packaging across its Irish restaurant partner network, as they look to reduce their usage of single-use packaging and become more sustainable. The move means that Just Eat will also partner with the RDS to make Notpla packaging available at all Leinster Rugby home games from now until the end of season.

At the launch, Just Eat also announced the creation of a €50,000 fund as part of a price-match initiative to further promote the rollout of Notpla across its restaurant partner network. According to Just Eat, its restaurant partners will be able to purchase the new Notpla packaging for no additional cost to their standard packaging options.

As for Notpla, the Earthshot Prize was awarded by Prince William in London last month to the company in the category ‘Build a Waste-Free World’, providing it with a grant to scale up its business further in 2023.

Notpla boxes are lined with a coating which replaces usual plastic, or bio-plastic, lined takeaway containers that are commonly used in the food industry. Designed with a seaweed-based coating, the boxes are water-resistant and greaseproof to ensure they can be used as food packaging.

The company said its packaging is fully recyclable and will also biodegrade within four to six weeks in a home compost, just like a piece of fruit, apparently.