Wexford’s boutique fitness destination The Stables celebrates 10 years of business on Gorey farm

Family-run business, The Stables Fitness and Wellbeing recently celebrated ten years of supporting people in Wexford to achieve their health and wellbeing goals.

Based on a family farm outside of Gorey, The Stables offers a wide variety of classes and activities to people of all ages, including pilates, reformer pilates, yoga, group fitness, personal training, Mum and baby classes, active classes, kids camps and the much-loved obstacle course. However, the now thriving business began as a one-person initiative led by Anna Syme.

"This time ten years ago, I went to do my personal training qualification in Dublin. We converted one of the small stables into a PT studio and I opened for business at the end of August 2012,” explained Anna. “I started getting a few PT clients through the doors. It was just myself at the time. We then started doing small group classes, then we moved into bigger classes. In 2017, we rebranded as The Stables and started doing the obstacle course too.”

"What started out as a small, one-person personal training business with a one-to-one studio has really materialised. We now have a staff of six full-time trainers, and extra people who help in our summer camps.”

While Anna said that she and her husband Patrick never envisioned that The Stables would grow into what it is today, they are really happy with the direction that it has taken. There are now five training studios in converted barns, an astroturf pitch and a 5km trail run and obstacle course with 18 fun and exciting obstacles.

"We joke that it is kind of like another child. We have three children and we started this when our eldest was one. It has grown alongside our family and other businesses. We never had a grand plan but we love the direction it has taken and what it has become.”

Anna describes The Stables as a very special place where people can expect a very warm welcome and a fun community.

"It is a relaxed, friendly and encouraging place to be,” she said.

We are very grateful for the continued support of people in the community. I have members who have been training with me from day one and they’re still training with me today. That to me is a huge reflection of how they feel about this place.”

As they look towards the next few years, the Symes hope to continue to expand on their offerings by adding new classes and adding to their obstacle course.