Wexford wedding planner Everita Kenny wins national award for wedding book guide

A love of organising her own wedding saw Wexford woman Everita Kenny set up a business as a wedding planner which led her to coming up with her own wedding guide book.

Everita is celebrating having won a national Weddings Online award last week in the Irish Wedding Planner of the Year category. Originally from Latvia, Everita – who has a make-up artist background – came up with the idea for a wedding planner and wedding memory book during the pandemic.

“I work in Pettitt’s in Wexford as my day job and my colleague was getting married. I got her a wedding planner book and when I asked her if she was using it she said she was using a little notebook instead.”

This got Everita thinking and she remembered not being able to find a wedding planner and memory book when she was getting married. She developed the idea of making an attractive, easy to carry wedding workbook for the 18 months leading up to a wedding, where everything from receipts to photos could be stored.

"I wanted to create a planner with tips and pointers and a checklist. I did a luxury wedding planning course through a London college and I have a certificate in wedding planning. I opened my business last year as a wedding consultant and provide planning services."

The wedding planning workbook has pockets where you can keep notes and it helps you on everything from menu planning to planning your honeymoon. "I planned my own wedding. Afterwards, I felt it missed out by not having a book like this to look back on my own wedding journey.”