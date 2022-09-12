Wexford SMEs encouraged to apply to grant scheme

SMALL to medium sized enterprises in Wexford are being encouraged to apply to a grant scheme that has just been launched by Three Ireland.

The annual Grants for Small Businesses programme is based around a €100,000 bursary and applications for funding from it are now open to businesses across the country including County Wexford.

The scheme is funded by Three Ireland and managed by the small business network and support provider, Enterprise Nation and is aimed at funding 10 small businesses across the country.

The bursary awards will be made up of cash, plus advice, support and connectivity solutions from Three Ireland’s expert business advisers and the closing date for applications is October 2.

Commenting on the scheme Padraig Sheerin, who is judge for the initiative and head of SME with Three Ireland, said: “At Three, we’ve seen first-hand what the grant programme can do and the feedback we’ve had from last year’s winners has been extremely positive.”

To mark the launch of this year’s programme, Three Ireland published new research which reveals that over two thirds (69 per cent) of SMEs feel they aren’t support enough as a business to grow.

The survey involved over 300 SMEs across the country and was carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes.

Twenty-nine per cent of businesses surveyed said cost of living support would be the most beneficial business support for growth and the research also outlined that Government grants or funding for business (24 per cent) and tax incentives (24 per cent) were the next most beneficial support for business growth.

Sonya Lennon, who is also one of the judges and Entrepreneur and Advocate for Workplace Equality, also commented on the scheme and expressed delight at how businesses are benefiting from it.

“Seeing how the small businesses from this programme have developed and grown their teams over the course of the past year is inspirational,” she said.

“It serves as a reminder of what we can achieve when we are given the proper fuel,” she added.

The sentiment survey also revealed a marked increase in support for mental health and wellbeing when compared to pre-pandemic levels – with 15 per cent of companies offering mental health or counselling services compared to 11 per cent, pre-pandemic.

The survey also showed that 18 per cent of companies offered wellbeing support compared to 12 per cent pre-pandemic.