Wexford optometrist Martin O'Brien receives medal from Specsavers founders

Wexford optometrist Martin O’Brien has received a medal in recognition of his clinical excellence by Doug and Dame Mary Perkins, founders of Specsavers.

Martin, an optometrist at Specsavers Wexford, is one of 14 staff members from across Ireland and the UK to receive a Doug and Dame Mary medal for clinical excellence and outstanding customer care.

It is the first time the prestigious medals have been handed out in Ireland and the UK by the Specsavers founders, having been first launched in Australia and New Zealand.

“I am extremely honoured to receive this award, this is a boost for the whole team,” said Martin. “This has been a very busy year for me having already been recognised by the European Academy of Optometry & Optics with Fellowship and having been made an Honorary Life Fellow of Optometry Ireland. Being also honoured with this medal for clinical excellence by my employers is deeply appreciated and humbling.”

Paying tribute to his colleagues, Martin said, “I must thank our directors Steve Schokman and Mags Cregan-Smart for all their support both in practice and in my advocacy roles.”

Specsavers founder Doug Perkins said it was important that work of optometrists like Martin are recognised.

“Our colleagues make a difference to their local communities every day and it is very rewarding to be able to honour them through these new awards. The medal for clinical excellence recognises those who serve our communities, optimise patient outcomes, develops themselves and provide clinical leadership. Huge congratulations to Martin and all the winners.”