Wexford man is new GM (Ireland) of Prestige Insurance Holdings

WEXFORD native Eoin Reynolds has been appointed general manger (Ireland) for Prestige Insurance Holdings.

He is also executive director at Prestige Underwriting Services Ireland.

The former student of Trinity Business School will look to enable growth in the Republic of Ireland for the various businesses within the Prestige Group of companies, delivering specialist products and services in broking, underwriting and insure-tech.

As director of Operations and director of Sales and Development for Patrona Underwriting for seven years, and most recently as divisional director for Shepherd Compello, Mr Reynolds has gained a wealth of experience and market knowledge, according to Prestige Insurance Holdings.

“He will work closely with the executive management teams to increase the group’s market share through both organic growth and M&A activity with new and existing relationships.

Welcoming him into his new role, Trevor Shaw, CEO of Prestige Insurance Holdings, said: “Eoin has built up years of experience specialising in business development and strategic growth across different businesses within the insurance sector and has a strong understanding of the key markets across Ireland and the UK.

“Working with colleagues across the Group companies, Eoin will play a key role in developing our business in a number of areas as we accelerate growth and market expansion for all areas of the business,” Mr Shaw said.