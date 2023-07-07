Wexford is the only county in Ireland to see a drop in new car registrations

Wexford was the only county to see a reduction in new car registrations when compared to last year.

Wexford was the only county in Ireland to record a drop in the number of new cars registered this year according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

The figures show that Wexford saw 1,854 new 231 cars registered between January and June of this year, compared to 1,900 last year – a drop of 2.4%.

The county did however, record a significant increase in the number of electric vehicles registered this year compared to last year. The first half of 2022 saw 221 electric vehicles registered, while figures for this year show an increase of nearly 55% to 342.

Wexford is very much an outlier in terms of the drop in new car registrations as nationally, the country recorded a 39% increase when compared to the figures from June of 2022.

However, it’s also worth noting that the figure of 1,854 registrations does exceed the number of new vehicles registered in 12 of the 26 counties. In fact, the only one of our neighbouring counties to have seen more new vehicles registered was Waterford with 1,914.

Overall, Director General of SIMI Brian Cooke was optimistic.

“The new car market performed strongly in June with registrations 39% ahead of the same month last year overall,” he said. “While year to date new car registrations are still 4% behind pre-COVID 2019, the gap is closing every month, aided by fulfilment of 2022 orders and improved new vehicle supply.”

He noted in particular the increase in electric vehicles being registered.

"June in particular saw a significant boost in electric car sales, with 1,441 registrations during the month, in comparison to 188 units in June 2022, no doubt as a result of EV buyers wanting to avail of the full SEAI Grant of €5,000, which is to be reduced from July 1,” he explained.