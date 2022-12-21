Wexford hoteliers call for no change to VAT rate in effort to support sector’s recovery

LOCAL hoteliers, representing 26 businesses, have written an open letter to Wexford’s TDs highlighting the need to retain the 9 per cent tourism VAT rate for their sector.

The wrote the letter and made the call to have the VAT rate remain as it is because of the growing economic challenges facing their industry.

In the letter, which was submitted by the Chairperson of the South East Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), Colm Neville, the hoteliers said it’s essential that “everything possible” is done to secure the long-term, sustainable recovery of Irish tourism.

"This is crucial at the current juncture as we grapple with record levels of inflation, skyrocketing business costs and a global economy that is edging towards recession,” said the hoteliers. They said nothing should be done that would undermine the recovery, such as increasing consumer taxes on holidaymakers and visitors to our shores.

“The proposed 50 per cent increase in tourism VAT next year makes no sense during a cost-of-living crisis,” said the hoteliers, adding that such a measure would only add to inflation and undermine our Irish tourism’s competitiveness internationally.

“We cannot afford to be complacent about tourism and hospitality given the vital role it plays in spreading employment opportunities and prosperity across the entire country,” they said.

Highlighting that tourism businesses are “collectively” the country's largest indigenous employer the hoteliers said their sector, pre-pandemic, supported over 270,000 livelihoods including 10,000 jobs throughout County Wexford, generating €227m in tourism revenues annually.

Since the lifting of Covid restrictions there has been an upturn in tourism, however, the business owners within the sector say some of that was “tentative” as it was boosted by short-term factors “including high levels of pent-up demand during the summer” and hotels catering for a large amount of displaced business previously contracted for 2020 and 2021.

However, they said the recovery to date has enabled them to make “enormous progress in restoring employment” with over 240,000 tourism jobs created currently across the country, which is almost 90 per cent of previous, 2019 levels.

The hoteliers, in their letter, said most hotels and guesthouses are still recovering from the Covid period which cost hotels around €5bn in revenue.

Overall occupancy levels this year is also significantly down compared to 2019 and overseas tourism is expected to be down 25 per cent on pre-pandemic levels with a full recovery of the industry not expected to happen until 2026.

A particular cause of concern is the UK, which is facing a bleak economic outlook with inflation hitting a four-decade high and the country heading into a prolonged recession. “This is very worrying for tourism businesses given the UK has traditionally been our largest source market for overseas visitors,” said the hoteliers in their letter, while the outlook for the rest of Europe is also very concerning, as is the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“From a tourism perspective, the rising cost of living – both at home and internationally – means we are facing a potential tipping point with consumer confidence reaching decade lows across key overseas markets,” said the hoteliers, who also pointed out that a reduction in disposable income will “inevitably have a negative impact” with potential visitors less likely to spend money on discretionary items such as holidays and breaks away.

At the same time, they said the energy crisis is having an enormous impact on tourism and hospitality with many hotel businesses seeing increases upwards of 300 per cent in energy bills compared with 2019 levels in addition to increases in the cost of food supplies, beverage costs, insurance and linen and laundry increases.

“This is why the tourism VAT is so important,” they said.

“The 9 per cent rate makes a vital contribution to our international competitiveness and tourism business model,” they added, highlighting that the current rate brings the sector in line with European competitors.

"Far from being an exceptional measure, most European countries have a low VAT rate on tourism accommodation,” they said.

“What we see is that countries that place a high value on tourism as part of their economy, tend to have lower tourism VAT rates.”

The business owners said it’s worrying that the Government plans to increase the tourism VAT rate to 13.5 per cent at the end of February, 2023.

“Such a move would mean a 50 per cent increase overnight on the amount of VAT currently paid by Irish consumers and overseas tourists,” they said.

“The looming increase in VAT means that Irish consumers and overseas visitors would be paying Europe’s third highest tourism VAT rate,” they added.

“The 9 per cent rate is the correct rate for the long-term recovery and development of our industry.”

The hoteliers than urged their local TDs to support their call to retain the 9 per cent VAT rate.

“This should be part of a concerted effort to bed down the recovery and safeguard tourism businesses and livelihoods,” they said.

“Now is not the time to jeopardise the recovery by increasing taxes on Irish consumers and overseas visitors.”