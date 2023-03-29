Wexford farmers get set to mark National Cultivate Week

Aine Doyle, Enniscorthy Credit Union, with Minister Charlie McConalogue at the launch of National Cultivate Week. Photo credit: Therese Aherne

Enniscorthy Credit Union is amongst a group of 46 credit unions behind the Cultivate initiative that provides loans for farming members, and this week sees the launch of National Cultivate Week to celebrate a commitment to the farming community.

To coincide with National Cultivate Week, which runs from March 27 to April 2, 2023, figures from a review of 2022 Cultivate loan applications show a 33 percent year-on-year increase in the total loan amounts applied for.

Speaking on behalf of Cultivate, Áine Doyle from Enniscorthy Credit Union said: “We are thrilled to launch the first-ever National Cultivate Week, showcasing our commitment to supporting the growth and development of our local farming community.

“Our lending platform, Cultivate, provides short to medium term loans, enabling farmers to continue thriving within the industry.”

Farmers who want to find out more about how to access a Cultivate loan are encouraged to call into Enniscorthy Credit Union. Alternatively, they can go to www.Cultivate-CU.ie or call 053 9233835 for further information.