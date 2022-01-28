Wexford company Park 100 achieves EcoMerit certification

PARK 100 Fire & Security in Drinagh has become the latest Irish business to be rewarded for its green approach, having been presented with an EcoMerit certificate.

Managing Director of EcoMerit Phil Walker joined Cllr Leonard Kelly, Chair of the EcoMerit Oversight Board, to present Park 100’s Business Development Manager Tom McCarthy with the award.

"At Park 100 we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of technological innovations within the Fire and Security Industry,” Tom said. “Now we can also take pride in being part of the EcoMerit Community at the forefront of working together to continually improve the impact our businesses have on the environment through monitoring and improvement plans. It is imperative that we all take responsibility and do our bit to promote sustainability to preserve our environment for future generations.

By using the EcoMerit approach, members have managed to reduce their emissions by 60% over ten years and have achieved cost savings of €10,000 in one year alone. Park 100 were keen to join this success story.

Established 25 years ago, Park 100 are security and life safety specialists. They first accessed the Green for Micro programme via the Local Enterprise Office to kick start their sustainability journey and received two days worth of fully funded green mentoring from EcoMerit. The project also involved developing an environmental management system which served as a useful foundation for their EcoMerit Certification. Improvement opportunities identified included ways of reducing energy and water usage at headquarters as well as reducing the carbon footprint of their fleet of company vehicles.

EcoMerit’s Phil Walker said: “As a Wexford based business, we are delighted to welcome a neighbouring business to our Community. It’s fantastic to see this Community grow both locally and throughout counties across Ireland. 2022 is set to be a year where green credentials are a top priority for businesses, and climate action is taking centre stage like never before. We are excited to see what this year holds for our Community and we hope that together we can continue to develop as part of the practical solution to transforming the impact Irish Business has on the environment.”