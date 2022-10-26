Wexford company INNOVATE marks two years of connecting companies with candidates through Skillsource

Gorey-based technology and communications provider INNOVATE recently marked two years of supporting companies with onboarding new talent through their business unit, Skillsource.

INNOVATE Skillsource recruits for businesses seeking to fill roles in long and short-term projects, as well as full-time permanent roles. Over the two years since establishment, Skillsource has placed candidates in a varied number of technical roles. Using INNOVATE’s extensive IT knowledge and expertise, they have recruited skilled IT contractors, created and managed teams for IT projects, and offered both on and off-site outsourcing services to clients.

INNOVATE IT professionals are involved at all points of the talent search, including the interview, and hiring process. Placing the right person in the right role at the right time has been a key focus for Skillsource, according to INNOVATE’s Talent Acquisition Specialist, Chris Vos.

“Every organisation has different and unique requirements. At Skillsource, we begin the process of vetting candidates on our client’s behalf and only put forward those we know have the experience and ability to take on the role,” said Vos.

Equally, candidates benefit from speaking to Innovate who understand what they want from their next role and can identify roles that would suit their ability, he added.

“We take the time to understand what the client’s needs and we reach out to our ever-growing community of IT professionals to find the right fit. On the flip side, we take time to understand what a candidate is looking for to progress their career.”

The Skillsource service extends beyond talent acquisition. Successful candidates receive ongoing upskilling and training from Innovate Skillsource to ensure their skillsets remain up to date and relevant to client needs.

“We are constantly in contact with the candidates we place. They become part of our network of experts and receive continuing support from our staff and community,” said Vos.