Wexford Chamber of Commerce on the money as Shop Local voucher sales reach €1m

County Wexford Chamber of Commerce Shop Local voucher sales reached €1m this week, with a purchase from Waters Technology in Wexford tipping the sales to over €1m. From left; Emma Dunphy County Wexford Chamber of Commerce acting CEO, Larry Walsh Waters Technology finance director, Mayor Maura Bell, Brendan Crowley County Wexford Chamber of Commerce president and Liam Hore Waters Technology managing director. Photo; Mary Browne

There were a million reasons to celebrate at the County Wexford Chamber of Commerce offices on Monday with news that sales of its Shop Local vouchers have topped €1m.

The vouchers, which were launched in October 2020 and can be spent in over 250 participating outlets in Gorey, New Ross and Wexford, have proven to be extremely popular across the county as shoppers look to support local businesses. It was a recent purchase of vouchers from Waters Technology in Drinagh that tipped the total value of sales past the landmark €1m.

“Our Shop Local Vouchers have proven to be a huge success – and our €1 million in sales is evidence of the support of local businesses and people in buying the vouchers,” said County Wexford Chamber’s Acting CEO, Emma Dunphy.

The landmark sale of vouchers coincides with County Wexford Chamber’s Shop Local campaign encouraging businesses and shoppers to support local and shop local this Christmas. There is a wide choice of purchases and services ranging from clothing, jewellery, art, beauty, hospitality, healthcare, household fuel and much more. They are an ideal gift for family, friends, or staff that will support our sectors which, in turn, means supporting local jobs and the livelihoods of many in our towns.

Significantly, in this year’s budget, the Government extended the Small Benefit Exemption in the Budget. Now, employers can give €1,000 to workers by way of tax-free vouchers a year. “We encourage businesses using this scheme to consider buying our Shop Local Vouchers for such rewards to keep the benefits of this financial support in our county’s economy,” said Ms Dunphy. “Every euro that is spent locally has a multiplier effect in our community that benefits businesses, jobs, and the local economy.”

Shop Local Vouchers are available to purchase all year round in denominations of €10, €25, and €50. The vouchers can be purchased from any of the County Wexford Chamber offices in Gorey, New Ross, and Wexford. You can also place your order on the Chamber’s website – www.countywexfordchamber.ie - or by calling 053 912 2226 or emailing admin@countywexfordchamber.ie.

“We encourage everyone, where possible, to choose local when shopping online or in towns this festive season,” said Ms Dunphy. “If any business wishes to sign up to accept County Wexford Shop Local Vouchers, please contact us. The list of over 250 businesses accepting the Shop Local Vouchers can be viewed on our website.”