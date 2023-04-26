Wexford businesses Seabiscuit and Killowen Farm win at Good Food Ireland Awards

Paul Heery, The K Club with Pauline and Nicholas Dunne, Killowen Farm, accepting the award for 'Dairy Producer of the Year' at the 2023 Good Food Ireland Awards. Photo: John Ohle for Paul Sherwood Photography — © John Ohle for Paul Sherwood Phot

Micheline Corr, The Firm, with Patrick and Aileen Hanley from Seabiscuit at The Strand Cahore, Co Wexford, winner of 'Food Truck of the Year' in the 2023 Good Food Ireland Awards. Photo: John Ohle for Paul Sherwood Photography — © John Ohle for Paul Sherwood Phot

Two Wexford food companies – Killowen Farm and Seabiscuit – have beaten off stiff competition to come away with accolades at the Good Food Ireland Awards, held at The K Club in Co Kildare.

Based at The Strand Cahore, food truck business Seabiscuit won ‘Food Truck of the Year’ in the awards.

According to the organisers, the winners of this category showed a demonstration for Irish ingredients and for their role in helping to energise the local economy and drive tourism to an area.

As well as providing drinks such as tea and coffee, and sweet treats, Seabiscuit makes its own wood-fired pizzas.

Meanwhile, Killowen Farm won ‘Dairy Producer of the Year’ in the awards for its yoghurts.

Good Food Ireland said that such a producer award is given to companies that zero in on environmental sustainability and collaborate with the local community.

Margaret Jeffares, founder and managing director of Good Food Ireland, said that each of the winners in the awards go “above and beyond to inspire travellers, international consumers and locals to seek out real authenticity and Irish provenance”.